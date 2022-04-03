MITCHELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Sunday, April 3.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 12:11 a.m. in Mitchell County, one mile east of Cawker City.

A KHP crash log reports 71-year-old Monte Jackson, of Glen Elder, Kan., was driving a 2013 Toyota Rav 4 westbound on U.S. Highway 24 at an estimated speed between 80 and 90 mph.

Jackson then crossed the center of the lane, losing control and entering the south ditch that is lined with large drainage rock, according to the KHP. He then rolled his car end over end and came to rest on the passenger side, facing eastbound.

Jackson was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.