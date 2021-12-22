Kansas man sues QuikTrip over severe burns from pumping gas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas man says he was severely injured while filling his car with gas and is now suing QuikTrip over his injuries.

The federal lawsuit claims the incident happened on Nov. 16, 2019, at the QuikTrip convenience store at 8200 Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jose Estala Ortiz claims the gas he was pumping suddenly caught fire due to a buildup of static electricity. Court documents show the flames spread from the gas to Ortiz’s clothes. He suffered second and third-degree burns over 25% of his body, including his hands, abdomen, and genitals.

According to the filing, Ortiz claims there were eight people working at the QuikTrip location during the fire. He claims the employees didn’t turn off the gas when they noticed what was happening. Ortiz also claims none of the employees tried to put out the flames or or offer to help him when they saw he was injured.

Ortiz is asking for a jury trial and is suing in excess of $75,000, plus damages for his injuries, pain and suffering, mental anguish, permanent disfigurement, embarrassment, medical costs, lost wages, and loss of enjoyment of life.

QuikTrip has not responded to a request for comment regarding the lawsuit.