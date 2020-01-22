Kansas Memorial Union restaurant tries beer and wine sales

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas is allowing beer and wine sales at a restaurant in the Memorial Union.

The Impromptu Cafe in the union began selling beer and wine Tuesday. David Mucci, director of the union, said the cafe is the only place on campus where alcohol is sold in a retail setting. He says it’s a way to “test the waters” for businesses on campus that could sell alcohol on campus.

Alcohol is also sold at the university’s football stadium on games days.

Mucci says he wants to use the alcohol sales in the union to promote safe drinking habits.

LATEST STORIES: