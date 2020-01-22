Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397 Elk Valley - USD 283 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Twin Valley - USD 240 Waconda - USD 272

Kansas Memorial Union restaurant tries beer and wine sales

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KU Campus Wide.jpg

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas is allowing beer and wine sales at a restaurant in the Memorial Union.

The Impromptu Cafe in the union began selling beer and wine Tuesday. David Mucci, director of the union, said the cafe is the only place on campus where alcohol is sold in a retail setting. He says it’s a way to “test the waters” for businesses on campus that could sell alcohol on campus.

Alcohol is also sold at the university’s football stadium on games days.

Mucci says he wants to use the alcohol sales in the union to promote safe drinking habits. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories