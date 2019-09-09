Kansas mental health centers say need for autism specialists continues to grow

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Health Centers are saying that the need for autism specialist in growing.

The Family Service and Guidance Center Topeka, which specializes in children’s mental health, wants to expand its autism program.

The organization says they want to service more Kansas kids but the amount of behavioral therapists in the state is low.

“Working when kids are young, so that they can become taxpaying adults. And working adults later,” said Brenda Mills, CEO, Family Service and Guidance Center. ” We don’t need anybody being warehoused anymore. We have all kinds of tools if we had the workforce.”

In the mean time the organization is providing education for parents to use with their kids at home.

