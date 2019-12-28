WASHINGTON (AP) – Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is preparing to take over as chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee in January.
The Kansas City Star reports that the Republican’s top issues will be suicide prevention and ensuring veterans get the care they deserve when suffering from cancer and other illnesses tied to toxic exposure.
He says he will be leaning on veterans to help him set the committee’s agenda. He’s served on the committee since joining the Senate in 2011 and says most of the veterans legislation he’s pursued has originated with Kansas veterans.
He will replace retired Georgia GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas’ Moran to lead Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee
- Plane crashes near Feu Follet Road post office in Lafayette, La. five fatalities, one survivor confirmed so far
- Store owner reminds Colorado residents elk are for looking, not petting
- A final plunge for man who boosted ALS ice bucket challenge
- ‘Vegas Stars’ headline NYE party at Arlington’s Texas Live!