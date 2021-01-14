Kansas National Guard may head to DC, ahead of inauguration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With about 1,100 National Guard deployed to Washington D.C. to support law enforcement, Kansas National Guardsmen may have a role to play.

Jane Welch, director for the Public Affairs Office of the Adjutant General’s Department, told KSN the situation surrounding Kansas members going to D.C. is “very fluid.”

Welch said she will put out more details when plans become more “concrete.”

The Interim Director of Public Affairs for the Missouri National Guard did confirm that Missouri National Guardsman will be sent to D.C.

Huge appreciation for the National Guard, and their families, who are sacrificing greatly on behalf of our country. This heartbreaking photo shows them resting up in the Capitol, away from their homes and loved ones, in order to prepare to protect our democracy.

(Getty photos) pic.twitter.com/A6w150Izoo — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) January 14, 2021

According to the Associated Press, a defense official said all 1,100 members of the Washington D.C. Guard were being activated and sent to the city’s armory. The members will be stationed at checkpoints and for other similar duties. They could also help enforce the 6 p.m. curfew being implemented in the city.

Guard members have a very specific mission that does not include putting them in a law enforcement role at the Capitol.

The National Guard will be asked to free up more law enforcement to respond to the Capitol if it becomes necessary.