WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas National Guard will be very active this Veterans Day and the days surrounding it.

The soldiers and airmen of the Guard will be attending parades, school assemblies, color guards, flag raisings, wreath layings, and other similar events around the state.

Click on the locations we have highlighted in the map below to see events, dates and locations near you.

To view map on your phone, click here.

