Kansas not chosen for U.S. Space Command Headquarters

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Space Force Command Headquarters is not coming to Kansas.

Kansas was not chosen as one of the final six candidate locations for the headquarters. Back in September, Governor Kelly announced a strong push to land the headquarters.

Four Kansas communities applied to become home of the space force, including Wichita, Derby, Kansas City, and Leavenworth.

The six locations currently under consideration include Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Offutt AFB, Nebraska, Patrick AFB, Florida, Peterson AFB, Colorado, Port San Antonio, Texas, and Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama.

The Department of the Air Force anticipates selecting the preferred location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters in early 2021.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories