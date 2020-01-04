Kansas official sells trophy deer antlers in closed auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas officials have sold a set of trophy antlers from an illegally shot buck for $16,001 in a closed auction.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the 14-point rack had prompted legislation and years of wrangling before Thursday’s sale.

A poacher shot the buck in a rural area south of Topeka in 2011 and fled with its head. After state wildlife officials seized the antlers the next year, a man whose family owned the land where the buck was shot claimed rights to the rack.

He prevailed in the auction, where he and Bass Pro Shops were the only invited bidders.

LATEST STORIES: