Kansas officials fear dip in conservation funds because of fewer young hunters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas officials are concerned about a possible drop in conservation funds as fewer young people go hunting.

Out-of-state hunters continue to flock to Kansas for its deer, elk and turkey and other game.

The total number of licenses and permits for out-of-state hunters more than doubled in the past two decades to more than $150,000.

The Kansas News Service reports in-state licenses have declined about 14 percent compared to previous.

Hunters’ fees and licenses bring in about 60 percent of Kansas’ conservation dollars.

