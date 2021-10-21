Kansas owners of Wick’s Bloody Mary Mix add touch of Wamego to labeling

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — One Kansas couple has been bottling up a special drink recipe for almost a year.

Wick’s Bloody Mary Mix will celebrate its first anniversary this November, and they have come a long way in just a year. The drink mix started as a secret recipe between Kurt and Erin Wickenhauser, the masterminds behind Wick’s Mix, but it is now much more.

“We kind of saw a niche in the local market that wasn’t being filled,” Kurt Wickenhauser said. “We have a recipe that has traveled with us throughout the years, and we decided to put that recipe into a bottle and offer it to Kansans across the state.”

The Wickenhauser’s moved to Wamego in August and have recently redesigned the labels on the drink to give it a new hometown touch.

“Whenever we redesigned our labels, we really wanted to embrace those fireworks that bring thousands of people to Wamego every year,” Wickenhauser said. “We added Wamego, Kansas, to our label just because they are so ingrained in that local business.”

Wick’s Bloody Mary Mix can currently be found in liquor stores and local grocery stores all across the state. For more information or to purchase a bottle online, click here.