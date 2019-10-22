Live Now
Kansas police share scary video of distracted driving crash

Kansas

by: WDAF-TV

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – Police in Overland Park say they’ve seen an increase in crashes caused by distracted driving, including a wild accident that happened last week.

Chief Frank Donchez shared a video of a distracted driving wreck that happened near 77th and Metcalf. Check it out in the video.

The Overland Park Police Department estimates about 70% of car crashes are the result of distracted driving.

“People are not paying attention. When you’re looking at your phone, back and forth, that’s when an accident can happen,” said officer John Lacy, spokesman for the department.

The driver in the rear-end crash that happened Tuesday was ticketed. The passenger was taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries.

“Put down the cell phone,” Lacy said. “If it’s an emergency, pull over to the side of the road.”

