Kansas prosecutor resigns posts amid misconduct allegations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor accused of misleading juries in two cases has resigned from her positions in Bourbon and Allen counties, just weeks after a disciplinary panel recommended she be disbarred.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Jacqie Spradling stepped down earlier this month as assistant county attorney in Allen County.

She also is leaving her position as the county attorney in Bourbon County effective June 30.

A state disciplinary board unanimously recommended to the Kansas Supreme Court earlier this month that she be disbarred, citing her “win at all costs” attitude in a 2012 double homicide case and a 2016 rape and sodomy case. Appeals courts tossed out the convictions.

