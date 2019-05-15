Kansas ranked 22nd best U.S. state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas lands just about in the middle of a recent list of the best states in which to live.

On U.S. News & World Report’s “Best States In America for 2019” the Sunflower State comes in at 22 overall.

The rankings were based on multiple criteria including opportunity, economy, health care, education, safety and health care.

Kansas scored high marks for its infrastructure and natural environment.

Washington state is named the best state in the country. New Hampshire takes second place honors, followed by Minnesota, Utah and Vermont.

To see the entire U.S. News & World Report list of all 50 states, click here.