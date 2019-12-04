Kansas receiving more than $2.6 million in federal grants to fight crime

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The state of Kansas is in for some upgrades thanks to more than $2.6 million in federal grants given to the state to enhance public safety.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Wednesday the money is part of more than $376 million in awards announced by the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs.

“We’re working with our state and local agencies to make Kansas safer,” McAllister said. “These grants are designed to give Kansas law enforcement the flexibility to spend the money based on the needs in their own communities.”

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, or JAG program, has given $1.94 million to the executive office of the state. The funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including multijurisdictional drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, and other programs aimed at enhancing the safety of the public and law enforcement officers.

The Office of Justice Programs, directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training, and technical assistance, and other resources to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems.

“Crime and violence hold families, friends, and neighborhoods hostage, and they rip communities apart,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “These programs help restore the health and safety of crime-ravaged communities by supporting prevention activities, aiding in the apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators, and providing communities and their residents the means for recovery and healing.”

Other grants include: