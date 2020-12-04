TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hearing is set for Feb. 4 to determine whether defeated Rep. Steve Watkins will face a trial on charges of felony election fraud and other crimes.
The Republican congressman for eastern Kansas had initially faced his first appearance in state district court Thursday in Topeka in a case arising from his listing a postal box at a UPS Inc. store as his residence on a state voter registration form. But Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Watkins’ attorney sought beforehand to schedule a hearing to determine whether Kagay’s office has enough evidence to warrant a trial.
Neither Watkins nor his attorney came to the courthouse Thursday.
LATEST POSTS:
- Kansas Rep. Watkins set for Feb. 4 hearing on going to trial
- Republicans push back on 2020 election results, despite warning of backlash in GA runoff election turnout
- USD 259 to allow kids with different abilities and ESOL students to continue in-person learning
- Kansas Farm Bureau holds annual meeting, members discuss work during coronavirus
- Forensic nurses, violence advocates see drop in survivors seeking help