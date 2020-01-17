Kansas Secretary of Labor coordinating State’s response efforts on recent aviation layoffs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of Labor, Delia Garcia, visited Wichita Thursday to coordinate the state’s response efforts for workers affected by the recent Boeing 737 Max production halt.

This comes nearly a week after Spirit AeroSystems announced it would be laying off 2,800 employees.

Garcia said the Kansas government will continue to work with affected companies.

“I do know that we are definitely being proactive and having early conversations with them and that’s something I want to make sure we’re very proud of,” Garcia said. “The governor’s made it very clear to all of us state agencies to be working closely and offering our resources as much as possible,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Kansas Department of Labor announced a webpage with resources for soon-to-be laid-off employees.

