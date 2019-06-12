Kansas secretary of state files overdue reports, fixes error

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says his office has filed three overdue financial reports with the federal government and fixed a $400,000 accounting error in a fourth.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the problems occurred under fellow Republican and former Secretary of State Kris Kobach. They involved reports detailing how the state used federal grants for upgrading voting systems.

Schwab said he disclosed his corrective actions “to ensure transparency.”

The reports are supposed to be filed at the end of each year with the federal Election Assistance Commission.

Schwab took office in January and was notified last month that the 2015 report contained an accounting error. The commission also told Schwab that the secretary of state’s office had not completed reports for 2016, 2017 and 2018.