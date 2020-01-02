Kansas sees consistent growth in total tax receipts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue says it is seeing consistent growth in total tax receipts as it goes into the second half of Fiscal Year 2020.

The state of Kansas saw $756.6 million in total tax collections for December; 5.4% or $38.6 million above the estimate. These collections are 10.1% or $69.7 million more than December FY19.

Individual income tax collections are $316.1 million; 3.3% or $10.1 million more than estimated. The largest growth compared to the estimate came from corporate income taxes at $90.7 million; 31.5% or $21.7 million more than estimated.

Corporate income tax collections are 30.3% or $21.1 million more than the same month last fiscal year.

Retail sales tax collections were $200.9 million; 0.5% or $944,000 more than estimated. Compensating use tax collections were 2.1% or $794,100 more than estimated at $38.8 million; $821,400 more than the same month in fiscal year 2019.

