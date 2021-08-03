Kansas sees tax collections beat expectations by 11% in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is reporting that its tax collections in July were 11% greater than expected. That’s good news even as the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant has some officials worried about the economy.

The state Department of Revenue says Kansas collected nearly $603 million in general tax revenues last month. Its official forecast predicted $543 million so that the surplus was $60 million.

Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said consumer spending on goods and services has not slowed down. But he added that department economists are watching to see whether a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant hurts the economy.