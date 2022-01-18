Kansas semi driver killed in crash south of Spring Hill

HILLSDALE, Kan. — A 59-year-old Iola, Kansas semi-driver was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Miami County Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 169, south of Spring Hill, near Ten Mile Creek, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said the driver of the semi was traveling south on U.S. 169 when he went off the left side of the road, across the median, across the northbound lanes, off the right side of the northbound lanes, and into a ditch before coming to a rest against a tree.

The driver, identified as Edward J. Danford, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.