Kansas Senate race ads approach $14M, two-thirds from PACs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ open Senate race has generated close to $14 million worth of ads. Two-thirds of the spending is coming from political action committees as establishment Republicans fight to keep hard-right conservative Kris Kobach from winning the GOP nomination.
The Senate Leadership Fund aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched television and radio spots this week praising western Kansas Rep Roger Marshall. The American Bankers Association’s PAC also began running a pro-Marshall television ad.
The media tracking firm Advertising Analytics says Political committees are spending more than $9.3 million so far on ads. That compares to the candidates’ $4.6 million, the firm said.
