Kansas State Fair announces new general manager

Byran Shultz (Courtesy: Kansas State Fair)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair board announced Bryan Schulz as the organization’s new General Manager during their virtual board meeting Wednesday, July 14.

He will start his post, August 2, 2021. Schulz will replace current Interim General Manager, Dr. Ed Berger, who stepped into the role on October 26, 2020.

Schulz is a 1991 graduate of North Dakota State University, with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications, Speech and Animal Science. He was most recently the General Manager of the Las Cruces New Mexico Convention Center.

The Kansas State Fair will be held in Hutchinson from Sept. 10-19.

