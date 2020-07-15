Kansas State Fair to honor 2020 tickets in 2021

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hold on to those tickets. The Kansas State Fair said on Wednesday tickets sold for this year’s fair will be valid for the 2021 state fair.

Officials say they have already started prep work for the Kansas Sate fair in 2021.

“We are in the process of rescheduling all our Nex-Tech Wireless concerts and events for September 2021,” said the Fair’s Marketing Director Amy Bickel. “Your 2020 concert tickets will be good for next year.”

This also includes any gate admission tickets, packages, food tickets and ride sheets purchased this year, Bickel said.

“We, too, will miss the butter sculptures, funnel cakes and pronto pups and most of all, we will miss you,” Bickel said. “The 2021 Kansas State Fair will be bigger better and will still be a place to create lasting memories with your friends and family.”

The 2021 Kansas State Fair is Sept. 10-19.

