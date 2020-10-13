Kansas State Fair’s interim general manager resigns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — David Tobias has resigned as interim general manager of the Kansas State Fair Tuesday, he made the announcement at the Tuesday fair board meeting in Hutchinson.

Tobias said that after much consideration, he decided to accept a new, compelling opportunity in the area. “This has been a difficult decision for me,” Tobias said. “I’ve enjoyed the relationships and accomplishments I have made during the past 10 years at the Kansas State Fair, but I am looking forward to the new challenges in my next endeavor.”

Tobias served as interim general manager for the past three months, stepping in after the resignation of Robin Jennison in July. Tobias, 43, joined the Fair in 2011 and has held several positions during his tenure, most recently director of operations and human resources.

No interim general manager has been named at this time. A committee of the fair board will be interviewing candidates over the next few weeks.