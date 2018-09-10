Kansas

Kansas State researchers to study declining grassland birds

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 07:41 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 07:41 PM CDT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Two Kansas State University researchers have been awarded more than $540,000 to study why several grassland bird species are in steep decline.
    
The university says in a news release that assistant biology professor Alice Boyle and assistant statistics professor Trevor Hefley will spend three years identify the key reasons behind the population changes. Funding for their work comes from the National Science Foundation.
    
They'll study dickcissels, eastern meadowlarks and grasshopper sparrows using data that's been gathered at the Konza Prairie Biological Station. The 8,600-acre native tallgrass research area is jointly owned by the university and the Nature Conservancy.
    
The study will look at factors that include rainfall variability, grazing and grassland burning.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center