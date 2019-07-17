Kansas state senator recovering in Colorado from fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Republican state senator from Kansas has fractured vertebrae while vacationing in Colorado.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 73-year-old Ed Berger, of Hutchinson, is recuperating at a Denver-area hospital after falling down steps on July 4 at an Airbnb unit west of Winter Park.

He said Tuesday in a phone interview that surgery went well and that he is undergoing physical therapy with family by his side. He is in a brace and using a walker but expects to walk unaided.

He says he hopes to return to Hutchinson early next week. He anticipates that his recovery will take about six weeks. He says his fellow lawmakers have been “very nice” and “very supportive.”

