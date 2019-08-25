Kansas State to reopen first floor of fire damaged library

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Students returning to Kansas State for fall classes next week will be greeted by a new Hale Library.

A fire in May 2018 damaged 85% of the library’s interior. The building was undergoing renovations when the fire started.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the first floor will reopen Wednesday, after renovations funded by $7 million in donations and $58 million from the university’s insurance policy.

Library dean Lori Goetsch says the floor now features 14 collaboration rooms for student study spaces. Library officials hope to begin 24-hour operations from Sunday to Friday later this semester.

Eventually, the library will house an innovation lab and a second cafe. It also has a new sprinkler system.

Renovations on the rest of the library are expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

