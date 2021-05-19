Kansas Statehouse, history museum reopen to public in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Statehouse and the state Museum of History in Topeka will reopen to visitors next month. The reopening of both buildings was announced Wednesday by the State Historical Society.

The society provides tours in the Statehouse near downtown Topeka and operates the museum in west Topeka. Both had been closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Statehouse visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday starting June 1.

The Museum of History will reopen June 2, with visitors allowed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.