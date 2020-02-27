Kansas struggles with details of legalizing sports betting

Tim Graham, left, a member of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s staff, confers with Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, right, R-Emporia, outside the Senate chamber ahead of a debate on legalizing betting on sports events, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Pictured between them in the mirror is Michael Murray, Longbine’s chief of staff. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers who want to legalize betting on sports events and allow online sales of lottery tickets are struggling to agree on the details Wednesday.

They also face criticism that they’re too generous to companies already managing casinos for the state. The state Senate gave first-round approval Wednesday to a sports betting bill less than a month after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in professional football’s Super Bowl highlighted how many Kansas fans placed wagers on the team out of state or illegally.

Senators hoped to take a final vote on the measure later Wednesday to determine whether it passes and goes to the House.