Kansas student uses offensive sign as homecoming invite

Kansas

by: The Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A suburban Kansas City school district is investigating after a student asked a girl to homecoming using an offensive sign.

The sign reads: “If I was Black I would be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking you for HOCO.”

A picture of two white students holding the sign and smiling drew sharp criticism on social media this weekend.

School officials in Olathe, Kansas, said they are working to contact everyone involved, including the parents of the students. In a letter sent to parents, the school district said the students’ behavior would be addressed under the district’s code of conduct.

