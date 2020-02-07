Kansas Supreme Court rolls out new website

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court launched its new judicial branch website Friday as part of a state-wide modernization effort.

The new website aims to make information easier to find for the public, including searchable databases of rules, orders and opinions.

“Our courts have been working to modernize for several years, but our old website didn’t fully reflect those efforts,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “It was built in 1997, and refreshed only once after that. This is a welcome and much-needed change.”

The website is part of the Supreme Court’s “eCourt” initiative, which includes a centralized online case management system that is expected to be completed in 2021.

“The website is one step of many we are taking to modernize our courts to meet the needs of Kansans and Kansas communities,” Luckert said. “Our new website is visually consistent with our modernization, and it serves as a doorway to the digital services that will become available through our eCourt project.”