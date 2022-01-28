TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court said on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, that it would take no further action against a former county judge who shared nude photos of himself on an online dating site for swingers.

Click here to watch the hearing that occurred via Zoom on Oct. 28, 2021.

An investigator with the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct said in March that Russell County Magistrate Judge Marty Clark sent photos to the Club Foreplay site and “salacious” texts to a woman discussing a possible sexual encounter in the judge’s chamber.

The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct concluded in May that Clark had violated ethical standards for judges. The commission’s attorney argued that Clark should be barred from being a judge again unless he is educated on the integrity of the judicial branch. Clark’s attorney argued Clark should not be disciplined for sending the photos to a private channel on his own time.

The court accepted a disciplinary panel’s ruling that Clark violated standards of judicial conduct. But the justices said they would take no further action because Clark resigned from the bench in May.