Kansas' teacher recruitment effort attracts 3 teachers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An effort to attract more teachers to Kansas has recruited just three teachers so far, but the state is on the hook to pay $270,000 to the organization behind the program.

KCUR reports that the Legislature agreed to pay the education nonprofit Teach for America for the pilot program with the aim of recruiting 12 teachers across the state. All three teachers were placed in the same district, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Teach for America claims it recruited five, not three, teachers to the district. District officials say two recruits arrived last year, before the contract.

Some lawmakers expressed disappointment in the low number of recruits and the fact that only one district has benefited.

Kansas officials say there were 612 vacant teaching positions this fall.