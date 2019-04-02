Kansas

Kansas teenager dies in 'tragic firearm accident'

Posted: Apr 02, 2019 07:41 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 02, 2019 07:48 AM CDT

CONCORDIA, Kan. (AP) - A funeral is scheduled Thursday for a northern Kansas teenager who died in an accident involving a firearm.

WIBW-TV reports an email sent to parents in the Concordia school district that eighth-grader Mason Berk died Saturday in a "tragic firearm accident."

An obituary said the teenager passed away at Cloud County Health Center in Concordia.

Further details about the death were not released.
    
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center