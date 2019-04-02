Kansas teenager dies in 'tragic firearm accident'

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Ambulance (KSN File Photo)

CONCORDIA, Kan. (AP) - A funeral is scheduled Thursday for a northern Kansas teenager who died in an accident involving a firearm.

WIBW-TV reports an email sent to parents in the Concordia school district that eighth-grader Mason Berk died Saturday in a "tragic firearm accident."

An obituary said the teenager passed away at Cloud County Health Center in Concordia.

