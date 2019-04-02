Kansas teenager dies in 'tragic firearm accident'
CONCORDIA, Kan. (AP) - A funeral is scheduled Thursday for a northern Kansas teenager who died in an accident involving a firearm.
WIBW-TV reports an email sent to parents in the Concordia school district that eighth-grader Mason Berk died Saturday in a "tragic firearm accident."
An obituary said the teenager passed away at Cloud County Health Center in Concordia.
Further details about the death were not released.
