Kansas town hopes free tuition plan attracts new residents

Kansas

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEODESHA, Kan. (KNSW) – The small southeast Kansas town of Neodesha hopes a new program offering free college tuition to graduates of the local high school will help attract new residents.

A wealthy former resident of the town announced the scholarship offer last month.

Ben Cutler says he doesn’t think he would have been nearly as successful in life without his Neodesha upbringing in the 1950s and 1960s. He decided to create the college tuition program as a way to give back to his hometown.

The Kansas City Star reports the donation has rejuvenated efforts to revive the city’s defunct chamber of commerce and address Neodesha’s longstanding housing shortage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

