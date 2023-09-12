WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you use the Kansas Turnpike, they want to hear from you.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is asking for feedback on the turnpike system in Kansas. They’re asking customers to fill out the 2023 Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The survey, which takes just a few moments to fill out, asks simple questions about your use of the turnpike and things like what priorities the Kansas Turnpike should focus on, like road improvements, rest stops, electronic signs, etc.

Completing the survey puts you in the running for a $50 Amazon gift card. To participate, click here.