Kansas weather images from KSN viewers
Kansas
by:
KSN News
Posted:
Apr 6, 2021 / 07:09 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 6, 2021 / 08:01 PM CDT
Kansas weather images submitted by KSN viewers.
Looking east from Spearville
Lightning,rain,with quarter size hail La Crosse,KS
Rozel as storm starting.
Rozel as storm starting.
This photo was taken by Taevian, Maupin-Dabney. Just a quick snapshot of the beautiful yet strange front rolling in after the long period of time without a thunderstorm.
North of Ellis looking east at the backside of the storm.
Kansas weather images submitted by KSN viewers
