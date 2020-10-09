KBI: 2 injured in Salina shooting

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – KBI agents reported Friday that they were conducting an operation in Salina whereby two people were shot. Both people were transported to hospital for their injuries.
KBI said none of their agents were injured and no other law enforcement officers who were present at the time of the shooting incident were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
