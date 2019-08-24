Live Now
KBI and Goodland Police investigate stabbing

Kansas

SHERMAN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Goodland Police Department are investigating a stabbing incident in Goodland, KS.

The Goodland Police were notified shortly after 1:30 a.m. a stabbing incident at 1502 Caldwell Ave in Goodland, Ks. Upon arrival, they discovered Joseph Bradley, age 26, had received multiple stab wounds.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Goodland Police department requested KBI assistance to investigate. Agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the request.

Bradley’s injuries are serious and he remains in critical condition.  

Two individuals associated with this incident were arrested. David Jones, age 37, was arrested and booked into the Sherman County Jail on aggravated battery charges. Joseph Killips, age 37, was arrested and booked into the Sherman County Jail on battery charges.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

