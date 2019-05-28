KBI arrests Junction City police lieutenant for domestic battery

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested Junction City Police Department Lieutenant Jason Waryan.

The KBI said around 1 p.m. Monday, the Junction City Police Department asked them to investigate a case of domestic violence at the 700 block of McClure Street in Junction City.

Agents said in the early morning hours an instance of domestic violence happened between 39-year-old Jason Waryan and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Krysteen Harbert, who he lives with. They arrested both of them.

Waryan was arrested for domestic battery and criminal restraint. Harbert was arrested for domestic battery.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.