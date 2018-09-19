KBI assisting Ness County authorities in death investigation involving 26-year-old man
NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ness County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in Ness City.
Authorities responded to a 911 call around 8:20 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived at a home in the 400 block of S. Iowa Ave. they discovered a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man has been identified as 26-year-old Tevin "TJ" Freel.
Authorities say there is no threat to the public as a result of this incident.
The death investigation is ongoing.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KBI assisting Ness County authorities in death...
- ‘I know the sacrifices they make.' Community...
- Testimony continues in case of Corbin Breitenbach
- Jewell County authorities looking for thief who...
- Barton Co. man enters plea of no contest to...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released...
- FDA takes on teen vaping
- Relatives have vigil for 4 allegedly killed by...
- Judge throws out lawsuit by ex-wrestlers over...
- Mavs owner Mark Cuban donates $10M after...