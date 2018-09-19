KBI assisting Ness County authorities in death investigation involving 26-year-old man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ness County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man in Ness City.

Authorities responded to a 911 call around 8:20 Wednesday morning. When officers arrived at a home in the 400 block of S. Iowa Ave. they discovered a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Tevin "TJ" Freel.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public as a result of this incident.

The death investigation is ongoing.