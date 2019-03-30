Kansas

KBI: Geary County Sheriff arrested

Posted: Mar 29, 2019 03:44 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 30, 2019 12:52 PM CDT

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Kansas sheriff already charged with theft has been arrested a second time.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested Geary County Sheriff Anthony Wolf on Friday at the sheriff's office in Junction City. He was booked into the county jail on suspicion of two counts of felony theft.

The KBI said in a news release that the new charges allege Wolf used county funds to buy items that were sold for personal profit, or kept for personal use.

Wolf had appeared at a pre-trial conference earlier Friday on charges stemming from his arrest in October.

In that case, Wolf was accused of giving away a county-owned firearm as a gift and of misusing public funds.

Wolf was placed on administrative leave after the October arrest.

