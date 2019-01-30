KBI helping investigate hidden camera at girls' tournament
LINCOLN, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is helping with an investigation into a hidden video camera at a girls basketball tournament in north-central Kansas.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the camera was found Jan. 16 in a restroom area at a tournament in Lincoln.
The Hays Post reports the KBI said a juvenile suspect has been identified but no one has been arrested.
Lincoln County authorities have released no additional details.
Local News
