KBI: Homicide Investigation in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton, Kan.



According to the KBI, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

In a news release, KBI state that around 10:05 a.m. Thursday, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 200 E. 3rd St. in Longton following a 911 call from a family member reporting a death. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered 34-year-old Amy R. Lammon who was a resident of the home, deceased inside.

EMS responded, and the coroner pronounced Lammon dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

The investigation is ongoing.

