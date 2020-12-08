KBI investigating Dec. 4 stabbing incident in Larned

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – The Larned Police Department announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting them involving a stabbing investigation that took place Friday.

According to Larned police, around 5:35 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, officers from the Larned Police Department, Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a residence at 317 W. 3rd St. in Larned.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 40-year-old female outside of the home suffering from a stab wound. They also discovered a 48-year-old male, later identified as Guillermo Rodriguez Veliz, injured from what is believed to be a self-inflicted laceration to his neck. Veliz lived at the residence.

Both Veliz and the injured female were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The female victim was flown to a Wichita hospital for further treatment of her injuries. She is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Veliz was released from the hospital after receiving treatment and then arrested for attempted murder. He is being held in the Pawnee County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST POSTS: