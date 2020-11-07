KBI investigating female’s death in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with a death investigation involving a female in Clark County.

A representative with KBI confirmed that on Friday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reached out to them requesting assistance with a female subject’s death, who was killed Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, KBI sent their agents and Crime Scene Response Team to assist with this death investigation.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

