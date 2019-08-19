KBI investigating man’s drowning in southeast Kansas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation after a man in his 20s drowned in the Verdigris River on Friday.

Around 12:20 p.m., the South Coffeyville, Okla. Police Department received a call from a person who spotted an ATV that had been reported stolen from the Montgomery County Fair on Thursday night. The ATV was observed in Kansas, headed South on U.S. Highway 169 toward the Oklahoma state line.

An officer from the South Coffeyville Police Department began pursuing the ATV at a distance, and authorities from Kansas were notified. The officer saw the ATV turn north near 500 E. 1400 Rd., and travel through a field toward the Verdigris River.

Once the officer caught up, he discovered that the driver of the ATV had crashed into a tree. The officer then spotted the man struggling in the nearby Verdigris River.

Authorities threw ropes to the man to try to help him. An officer from the Coffeyville Police Department, and a member of the Coffeyville Fire Department entered the water and tried to rescue the man but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police have not identified him. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

