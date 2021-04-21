KBI investigating woman’s death at Topeka Correctional Facility

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into a woman’s death at the Topeka Correctional Facility, the agency confirmed Tuesday.
Jessica Chapman, 35, died Monday in the Kansas Department of Corrections’ TCF women’s prison. A spokeswoman for KBI confirmed it is following standard procedure by investigating the woman’s death.
“The KBI investigates all individuals who die in the custody of a Kansas jail or prison, unless the inmate is being regularly attended by a physician.”The Kansas Bureau of Investigation
The KBI also noted an abnormal detail about Chapman’s death in custody.
“Typically KDOC will put out a press release when an inmate dies unexpectedly providing the time and other pertinent circumstances of the incident…”The Kansas Bureau of Investigation
As of Tuesday evening, KSNT News has not received a public notice from KDOC regarding the death. When KSNT reached out to KDOC about Chapman’s death, it did confirm she died and that KBI was notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.