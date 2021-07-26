KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing Lawrence couple

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), per the request of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Lawrence couple Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating Russell “Red” N. Stevens, aged 76 years old, and his wife Mina L. Stevens, aged 71 years old.

On Sunday, July 25, they were last known to be driving from Wichita to rural Douglas County, northwest of Lawrence. Over 24 hours later they have not returned home or made contact with their family.

The couple is driving a dark blue 2018 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate 944HBC.

Anyone who sees Russell or Mina Stevens or knows about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.

